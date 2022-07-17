This was the first dispensary I visited after receiving my card. The rep was very nice (I'm horrible at remembering names), listened to my rant about my problems, and gave me some great advice. I came in feeling nervous and ignorant, left Mojo's feeling optimistic and excited for the personal journey I'm starting. I've been to other dispensaries in the past few weeks, but Mojo's feels like my personal favorite. Goliath working the door could fold me into a pretzel but is very friendly. The reps are all cool. The drive-thru seems very popular, though I haven't used it myself. An all around great place with a visit.
Excellent experience every time. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and friendly. The products available range from full spectrum to flavor specific and everything in-between & remotely close! Great pricing and service with a smile. They even have a drive-thru for you pre-order pick-up convenience. 5 out of 5. (The stickers are Bad-Ass)
I was so pleased by not only the service, from the moment I walked in until I walked out! Everyone was super friendly but even more, they were super respectful to not only me but another patient who was in for what appeared to be their first time, as well. The lady who helped me was Ireland, and I actually returned a few days later and was very happy that Ireland was working and up next to help me! :)
She not only remembered me, but even the products I'd purchased and asked about my thoughts. We made some changes and I'll be back to make sure to keep testing how their medications are in the works, as well as how they affect me.
It was nice to be remembered.
Very clean and bright place, well organized, easy to find (except online apparently!) and easy parking. Haven't used the drive thru option yet but once we determine what works best for me, I will use it as needed. It's a nice option for those who have mobility issues.
Truly enjoyed my experience here, loved chatting with Ireland and hearing her thoughts on what options are out there for me, as a newbie to medical marijuana. She didn't make this older woman feel dumb because I don't know much about how things work. She was an absolute gem!!
This is one of my favorite places to go. All the staff are super friendly and the atmosphere is like friends I’ve known forever. They have great deals and the quality is top shelf. Another plus is they have a drive thru. Yes yes
Good security, nice waiting area, polite and knowledgeable staff, large selection of merchandise. Love the option of online ordering and drive thru pick-up once established as a patient. Atmosphere is sort of like that of a relaxed pharmacy; very clean and professional but friendly and helpful.
I like the level of professionalism that I see here. I like the atmosphere and the personal one on one attention I get when I have questions on new products. Plus I love the convenience of ordering online and picking up in the drive through when I don’t have any questions.
