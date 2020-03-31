420 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 181
Show All 67
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
SATURDAY & SUNDAY - WAX WEEKENDS
20% OFF EXTRACTS, CONCENTRATES, & CARTRIDGES Mongoose gets down on weekends. How low can you go? We go low, down to the floor!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY - WAX WEEKENDS
20% OFF EXTRACTS, CONCENTRATES, & CARTRIDGES Mongoose gets down on weekends. How low can you go? We go low, down to the floor!
All Products
Jet Fuel Gelato by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
24.85%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
Sweet Berry Wine by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Berry Wine
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Tropical Storm by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.91%
THC
13%
CBD
Tropical Storm
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1451 ounce
Jillybean by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
18.59%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
Rude Boi OG by Scissortail Farms
from Scissortail Farms
25.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
Plum Wine-O by Viridia Farms
from Viridia Farms
23.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Plum Wine-O
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Thin Mint Cookies by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
18.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Fruitashima by Organic Theory
from Organic Theory
19.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Fruitashima
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Mimosa by William's Wonder
from William's Wonder
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
Purple Hindu Kush by Liontree Farms
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
20.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Menthol by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Menthol
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2481 ounce
Horchata by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Horchata
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Trap Queen by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
14.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trap Queen
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Point Break by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
21.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Point Break
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2481 ounce
Garlic Breath by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2481 ounce
CBD Kush by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
11.41%
THC
15.18%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Tropical Sleigh Ride by Liontree Farms
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
21.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Sleigh Ride
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Wookies by Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Lemonheadz by Scissortail Farms
from Scissortail Farms
23.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemonheadz
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$152 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$93½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Curious Jorge #7 by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
33.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Curious Jorge #7
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$272 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$88¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
Ghost Train Haze by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
25.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$222 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$128½ ounce
$2481 ounce
Gorilla Glue #4 by Nelson and Company Organics
from Nelson And Company Organics
24.3%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$272 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$88¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Pear Blossom by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
3.28%
THC
11%
CBD
Pear Blossom
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1451 ounce
GMO by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
27.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$272 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$88¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Pine Bomb by Liontree Farms
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
19.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pine Bomb
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Cherry Limeade by Liontree Farms
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
22.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Limeade
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Cookie Stomper by Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
19.37%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
Old Family Purple by Liontree Farms
from Liontree (Liontree Farms)
22.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Old Family Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$182 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2101 ounce
Black Cherry Soda by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$10⅛ ounce
$10⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Burmese Kush by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Burmese Kush
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Mickey Kush Rosin by Decibel
from Decibel
34.5%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Jack Herer Rosin by Decibel
from Decibel
31.2%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Chem De La Chem Rosin by Nelson and Company Organics
from Nelson And Company Organics
73.36%
THC
0%
CBD
La Reina de Africa
Strain
$721 gram
$721 gram
THC RSO
from Siskiyou Sungrown
75.03%
THC
___
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Harlequin Kief by Karma Originals
from Karma Originals
6.92%
THC
13.46%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
CBD RSO
from Siskiyou Sungrown
61.58%
THC
4.1%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
FECO - CBD
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
FECO - THC
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Banana Pie Rosin by Decibel
from Decibel
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
12345 ... 11