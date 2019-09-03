TheMarijuanaMamma on November 8, 2019

This is a dark, quaint establishment. Upon entering the first thing you notice is how run down it looks. Tried to give them the benefit of the doubt for being open such a short time. BUT upon making my purchase, the lack of education the CHILD serving me had was just absolutely appalling. The flower prices were outrageous given how the flower actually looked. Not worth the price. The only decently priced flower they had, looked like Mexican dirt weed. Multiple Flower strains were clearly not cured or simply smell of mildew which ANYONE with a nose can tell you. Aside from high prices for low quality flower and lack of education, I was NOT welcomed as I entered the room, in fact NOBODY was even in the room to welcome me. Feeling unwelcome and uncomfortable, although not happy with the product, I never go into a dispensary without making a purchase so I decided to bare through the experience... which then worsened. The child serving me could not seem to weigh the flower without adding or removing buds repeatedly. He failed to listen when I said the amount I wanted and I had to tell him yet again when he went to package my INCORRECT amount of flower. When I corrected his mistake, he was flat out rude in his response. Customer service at its finest. What I did buy did not even smoke effectively. Will NOT ever be going back to this establishment.