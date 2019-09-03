DeadShot91
Great place my #1 place to shop
Awesome. Thank You!
4.8
10 reviews
Hands down best dispensary in Sapulpa! best edibles and flower selection for the price and they got the deals!
Thank You so much.
Well put together!!! Very knowledgeable and high quality bud!! Kuddos!!
Glad you are enjoying
Awesome people
Easy access, right off Main Street. Kind staff. Best edibles ever.
Glad you enjoy the edibles
The staff is great. Their bud is on par for Sapulpa. Their concentrates are fantastic. They have a fantastic reward system. I literally just watched a guy win a 16 gram pre-rolled cone joint. I would come back here anytime.
Thank you
One of my favorite dispensaries in town with great, easy & quick pick up! Absolutely love the Brownies &No bake cookies!!! 😋 Great selection of flower... and pretty reasonable prices, besides daily deals..Very Friendly & welcoming Budtenders... Will definitely be a regular¡!😌💚
Thank you so much
This is a dark, quaint establishment. Upon entering the first thing you notice is how run down it looks. Tried to give them the benefit of the doubt for being open such a short time. BUT upon making my purchase, the lack of education the CHILD serving me had was just absolutely appalling. The flower prices were outrageous given how the flower actually looked. Not worth the price. The only decently priced flower they had, looked like Mexican dirt weed. Multiple Flower strains were clearly not cured or simply smell of mildew which ANYONE with a nose can tell you. Aside from high prices for low quality flower and lack of education, I was NOT welcomed as I entered the room, in fact NOBODY was even in the room to welcome me. Feeling unwelcome and uncomfortable, although not happy with the product, I never go into a dispensary without making a purchase so I decided to bare through the experience... which then worsened. The child serving me could not seem to weigh the flower without adding or removing buds repeatedly. He failed to listen when I said the amount I wanted and I had to tell him yet again when he went to package my INCORRECT amount of flower. When I corrected his mistake, he was flat out rude in his response. Customer service at its finest. What I did buy did not even smoke effectively. Will NOT ever be going back to this establishment.
I am so sorry to hear about your undesirable experience. I was so concerned that this could happen in our establishment that I poured through all of our surveillance footage near the date of your review to see what went wrong. I was unable to find any footage matching your experience. Do you know what day and/or estimate of a time? We will certainly correct any issue. We want the best possible care for our patients at all times and in all situations.
Knowledgeable... Edibles made onsite... Congenial staff... Good prices...
Thank You
This is my new home. The edibles are awesome. If you are looking for great 1flower they are the best. Mitch was fantastic. He listened to what I needed and recommended the perfect strain for me. I am a customer for life. Keep up the good work. I feel like family here.
We are so happy you are comfortable here. We appreciate you so much.