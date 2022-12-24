WHAT WE DO We create quality products, imaginative experiences, and exceptional customer service standards that all add up to a premier and competitive cannabis brand that thrives not just in Michigan’s retail landscape, but nationally and globally. HOW WE DO IT Through education for customers of every variety, training and support for employees at every step, and an elemental and forward thinking passion about quality, value, and well-being WHY WE DO IT We believe we can create a world class, consistent cannabis dispensation throughout Michigan, while still offering value to our guests and pride in our communities.