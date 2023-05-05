MothaPlant
459.9 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
107 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
MothaPlant
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 20
319 Swanton Rd, St. Albans Town, VT
License rtlr0045
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of MothaPlant
Show all photos
Updates
Flower Bar Menu
April 25, 2023
-In Store Purchase Only - Black Raspberry | Hybrid Nevada Mints | Indica Strawberry Cream | Hybrid Gluttony | Hybrid Apple Fritter | Hybrid Superboof | Hybrid
6 Reviews of MothaPlant
see all reviews
j........0
April 24, 2023
Verified Shopper
Super friendly & knowledgable team. The service I’ve received is what keeps me coming back. They have done a great job for just starting out, can’t wait to see what their business blossoms into!
d........3
April 8, 2023
Knowledgeable staff. Nice atmosphere. Location is great.
n........9
April 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
Carts are more than 20 bucks more than some other shops.... 🤔
a........m
April 1, 2023
Vape carts are in : )