Deals
Early Bird Special
Everyday Early Bird Special. Receive 10% off your purchase from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday - Sunday!
Special cannot be combined with any other offers nor sale items.
All Products
Agro Couture- Mimosa
from Agro Couture
21.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Agro Couture- Mochi
from Agro Couture
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- Allen Wrench
from Artizen Cannabis
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- Blue Dream
from Artizen Cannabis
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Artizen- Breathwork
from Artizen Cannabis
21.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Breathwork
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- Critical Mass 2:1 CBD/THC
from Artizen Cannabis
8.6%
THC
16.5%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- Dutchberry
from Artizen Cannabis
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- Grape Ape
from Artizen Cannabis
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen- LA Confidential
from Artizen Cannabis
24.46%
THC
0.26%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Artizen- Space Queen
from Artizen Cannabis
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Avitas- Kimbo Kush
from Avitas
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis- Bingo Pajama
from Creekside Cannabis
20.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Bingo Pajamas
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis- Candied Grapes
from Creekside Cannabis
17.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Candied Grapes
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis- Green Crack
from Creekside Cannabis
21.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis- Hawaiian Diesel
from Creekside Cannabis
20.14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Creekside Cannabis- Oregon Silver Haze
from Creekside Cannabis
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Silver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fifty Fold- Bay Dream
from Fifty Fold
23%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Bay Dream
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Fifty Fold- Garlicane
from Fifty Fold
25.8%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fifty Fold- GMO-Si Do
from Fifty Fold
32.38%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Fifty Fold- Purple Gasberry
from Fifty Fold
20.89%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Fifty Fold- Purple Punch 2.0
from Fifty Fold
25.85%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Fifty Fold- Purple Star Punch
from Fifty Fold
21.29%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
High State Cannabis Farms- Black Widow
from High State Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
High State Farms- Gold Bar Cookie
from High State Farms
26.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Gold Bar Cookie
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
High State Farms- Lemon Skunk
from High State Farms
26.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Inflorescence - Gelato
from Inflorescence
18.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inflorescence - Raspberry Kush
from Inflorescence
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inflorescence- Apricot Octane
from Inflorescence
28.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Apricot Octane
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inflorescence- Frosted Lemon Cake
from Inflorescence
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inflorescence- Jet Fuel Gelato
from Inflorescence
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Inflorescence- Peach Bellini
from Inflorescence
23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Peach Bellini
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inflorescence- Strawnana Cake
from Inflorescence
25.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Strawnana Cake
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Inflorescence- Wookies
from Inflorescence
26.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jolly Rogers- Berry White
from Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation
20.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Legends- Big Smooth
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Legends- Blue Dream
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Legends- Green Crack
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Legends- Hash Plant
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Legends- Jesus OG
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Legends- Purple Trainwreck
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
