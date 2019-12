Rojo94 on August 5, 2019

i walked in looking for white tahoe cookies i was helped right away they budtender knew hus store well, he got what i wanted right away. white tahoe cookies is mg all time favorite strains this flower they had was beautiful the trychrome coverage was wonderful the flavor and hit of the weed was exactly what i was expecting and more. I 10 out of 10 recommend this strain and store to a friend i will be back here most certainly.