Zostral
Jay always comes through for me. Great location and service
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Jay always comes through for me. Great location and service
I have been going to mountain medicinals for awhile now. Their buds are very good, fresh, and well priced. Jay has always taken great care of me and I will continue to shop with them. ChitownJake
Thank you for the great review and ongoing support. That means a lot to us.
Very helpful and friendly staff. cute dog too!!
Stop back and see us again! Thank you for your review. - The Mountain Medicinals Team
stupendous!!!
This place is a hidden gem. Huge, fresh buds, amazing strains and fantastic service.
Thank you for your great review. Make sure you come see our always-changing selection again soon!
Great little shop in my opinion! First time in Colorado and the budtenders were very nice and knowledgeable. They even helped me fix my broken glasses
That's great! We were glad that you were able to come in and 'see' us! Come back and visit us again anytime.
These guys always treat me right! Always getting me at the door. They are fast but do not rush you. Amy is very knowledgeable about their products. She offered me a vast amount of choices when I told her what I likes!!
Thanks for stopping in with us, we are glad that you seemed to have found what you needed in a satisfied manner. We hope to see you back soon.
It’s been a few months since I’ve been up this way and glad I stopped in again. Service and budtender knowledge is top-notch, not as pushy and a much larger selection than those other guys in town
On behalf of the Mountain Medicinals team we appreciate your kind words and patronage. We shall see you next time.
Waaaaay overpriced compared to others in town,quality is hit or miss.
Fantastic service and selection, thanks guys!
You're Welcome! Thanks for stopping in with us. Hope you'll spread the word and be back soon!