Mountain Medicine
Owned by the Mooretown Rancheria Maidu Indians, a federally recognized Tribe, Mountain Medicine is one of the First Tribal Dispensaries located in the State of California. Proudly promoting Native American healing traditions, Mountain Medicine features a wide variety of Cannabis & CBD products sourced from licensed Native American growers and manufacturers.
8 Alverda Dr., Oroville, CA
License MR-CHSC 21-01
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalIndigenous owned
