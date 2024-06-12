Mountain Medicine
Mountain Medicine

Oroville, CA
2331.9 miles away
Owned by the Mooretown Rancheria Maidu Indians, a federally recognized Tribe, Mountain Medicine is one of the First Tribal Dispensaries located in the State of California. Proudly promoting Native American healing traditions, Mountain Medicine features a wide variety of Cannabis & CBD products sourced from licensed Native American growers and manufacturers.

8 Alverda Dr., Oroville, CA
License MR-CHSC 21-01
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
9am - 11pm
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm

