We are opening our first MPX NJ medical cannabis dispensary location in the early Spring of 2022! Situated only a few blocks from the Atlantic City boardwalk, we intend to serve the medical patients and caregivers of Atlantic City and those visiting the renowned beach town. Let our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary Agents help you find your favorite new products today! Our dispensary is nestled in the noteworthy Orange Loop area of Atlantic City, located at 157 S New York Ave.