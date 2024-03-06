Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
MPX NJ - Atlantic City (Med)
MPXNJ, situated only a few blocks from the Atlantic City boardwalk, we serve the medical patients and caregivers of Atlantic City as well as those visiting the renowned beach town. Let our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary Agents help you find your favorite new products today! Our dispensary is nestled in the noteworthy Orange Loop area of Atlantic City, located at 153 S New York Ave. Parking is Free and next to the store with designated spaces for our patients!
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 81
153 S. New York Avenue, Unit B, Atlantic City, NJ
License 01312020
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
