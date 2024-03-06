MPX NJ - Atlantic City (Med)

MPXNJ, situated only a few blocks from the Atlantic City boardwalk, we serve the medical patients and caregivers of Atlantic City as well as those visiting the renowned beach town. Let our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary Agents help you find your favorite new products today! Our dispensary is nestled in the noteworthy Orange Loop area of Atlantic City, located at 153 S New York Ave. Parking is Free and next to the store with designated spaces for our patients!