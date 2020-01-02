266 products
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Sunday: 20% OFF all 1/8th's of flower Tuesday: 20% OFF all .5g vape carts Up to 30% OFF on Selected Products ALL DAY EVERYDAY $100 OZ on GoodBuy Shelf 20% OFF Early Bird Dutchie Special
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
AK47 by Back 40
from Back 40
16.19%
THC
0.05%
CBD
AK47
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
12.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shark Wreck
Strain
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.07%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ray Charles by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemongrass by Blur
from Blur
20.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
lemon OG indoor (NFP)
from Hi Cascade
19.93%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
14.59%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush 1G (Organa Brands)
from ORGANA BRANDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
22.27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Frosted Cherries
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purps by Selma
from Selma
17.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
19.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Chem by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
29.04%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Rhino by Blur
from Blur
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.09%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
1g Wedding Crasher Plat BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Sour tangie Shatter by White label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
72.96%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting 1g Shatter (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Lemon Kush Shatter by Northwest Kind
from Northwest Kind
76.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cobra Shatter by Northwest Kind
from Northwest Kind
74.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cobra
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie x Chernobyl Live Resin by Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
76.69%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Cherry Pie x Chernobyl
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Playboi OG Shatter by Northwest Kind
from Northwest Kind
65.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Playboi OG
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
CBD Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.29each
In-store only
1:1 Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.29each
In-store only
THC Syringe (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.29each
In-store only
1:1 MCT Peppermint Tincture (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.721 oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake 1g Wax (Native Garden)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies 1g Shatter (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
THC MCT Peppermint Tincture (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.721 oz
In-store only
Glue Full Spectrum RSO by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.711 g
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake 1g Shatter (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
CBD MCT Peppermint Tincture (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.721 g
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti BHO (Northwest Kind) (1)
from Northwest Kind
82.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
GG#4 Live Resin by Blur
from Blur
68.86%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Sativa Citrus Cannabis Shot 25ct (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.862 oz
In-store only
Bermuda Sherbet Dark Star Shatter by Northwest Kind
from Northwest Kind
78.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Hybrid Punch Cannabis Shot 25ct (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.862 oz
In-store only
Indica Berry Cannabis Shot 25ct (Enjoy)
from Enjoy
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.862 oz
In-store only
