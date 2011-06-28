Owned and operated by a long-time cannabis enthusiast, MSC3 is a small female-owned “mom & pop” style medical cannabis provisioning center located within the City of Adrian. Our knowledgeable staff is customer-focused and will take the time to answer questions and provide responsible guidance. We are dedicated and committed to enhancing the quality of life for all individuals who possess a valid, and verifiable, state issued medical marijuana registry card. Our goal is to meet the needs of those individuals by obtaining and providing high quality, tested and approved, medical cannabis/medical cannabis-infused products; in a safe, compassionate, supportive, friendly yet professional, regulated environment. Originally founded in 2010 as a caregiver collective. MSC3 is a trailblazer and was Adrian’s first MMJ establishment. In 2018 M.S.C.3 was poised to open as Southeast Michigans first female owned MMJ provisioning center. Unfortunately due to the wrongful suspension of the businesses permit MSC3 was forced closed and given no option but to pursue legal remedies. After several years, the Lenawee County Circuit Court ordered a preliminary injunction un-suspending MSC3’s permit allowing the business to once again RE-OPEN!!! Even though it's not over, it’s been one crazy journey!! MSC3 is honored and grateful to have the opportunity to once again serve not only the residents of Adrian, but all surrounding areas and look forward to seeing all of the smiling faces we've missed over the past several years, and meet the new ones yet to come!!! If you’re in the area stop by and say high, weed love to see you!!!