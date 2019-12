00110011 on July 12, 2017

Favorite. Hardly ever drive to Hood River for weed anymore. Good selection, layout that ACTUALLY MAKES SENSE, nice price range that doesn't sacrifice quality plus a really good deal now and then. The best concentrate I've had in OR no exaggeration. Now that I'm typing this reviewing I'm even more stoked it's so awesome to have a place like this in the dalles of all places.