First-Time Patient
Welcome to MÜV Dispensary - Apollo Beach! Every patient that visits MÜV for the first time will receive 25% off their entire purchase. In-store visits only.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
All Products
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Glove
Strain
RSO
from MÜV Products
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
MÜV Gold
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$501 g
MÜV Blue
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$651 g
MÜV Cannabis Distillate
from MÜV Products
87%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Hybrid THC Distillate
Strain
$801 g
MÜV Shatter - 1 gram
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains. See Below.
Strain
$651 g
MÜV Premium Pre-Roll
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$12each
MÜV G Pen Gio - Clementine
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$60½ g
MÜV G Pen Gio - Northern Lights
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
MÜV G Pen Gio - Jack Herer
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
MÜV G Pen Gio - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
MÜV G Pen Gio - Grape Ape
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
70%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
MÜV G Pen Gio - Sour Tsunami
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
0%
THC
56%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$60½ g
MÜV PÜRE - Canna-Tsu
from MÜV Products
40%
THC
40%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$50½ g
MÜV PÜRE - Blueberry
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
MÜV PÜRE - OG Kush
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
MÜV PÜRE - Maui Wowie
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
MÜV Disposable Vape Pen
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
MÜV Transdermal Patch - 1:1
from MÜV Products
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
MÜV Trandermal Patch - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
MÜV Transdermal Patch - THC
from MÜV Products
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - 1:1
from MÜV Products
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - THC
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
MÜV Pain Relief Cream
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
MÜV Hydrating Lotion
from MÜV Products
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
MÜV Soothing Sports Gel
from MÜV Products
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40each
G Pen Nova LXE
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
G Pen Gio Battery
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Dipper Concentrate Vaporizer
from Dipstick Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$120each
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - 1:1
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
MÜV Oral Spray - THC
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - CBD
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - THC
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
MÜV Metered Dose Inhaler - THC
from MÜV Products
400mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
MÜV Metered Dose Inhaler - 1:1
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$55each