kod_4_20 on September 18, 2019

MüV is officially dead to me. New management, call with a product issue and you get an insincere, "so sorry" with no real resolution. I REALLY wish MüV would improve on the distillate but I won't hold my breath. The geo carts, f'in suck. EVERYTHING the have, The pure carts SUCK and they ALL taste shatter. I have 6 Member Berries carts, it tastes so gross I threw th all away. Shopping at MüV is a huge waste of money, the g pen gio burns so hot, turns the contents into the taste of dirt, like all their products. I wish I had my money back!!!! Apparently, I'll NEVER get to enjoy the sweet, berry flavor from MüV. I'm not even interested in trying the newest G Pen Nova because of the same reason. I'm EXTREMELY disappointed because the only flavor I can taste is from a hot wick! I've tried many of MuV's products and I must admit, I am NOT impressed with ANYTHING. I can buy 1 gram of strain specific (I, H and S) distillate for $60 elsewhere and the flavor profile is tasty and clean. It's truly AMAZING! MuV finally rid of the metered dosing pen and changed their distillates to a syringe. However, they only offer Hybrid, no strain is mentioned so as far as I'm concerned, it's hotdog water. Their products cost to much and the equipment needed breaks. We don't want to pay for the fancy packaging. You're not Sephora or the cosmetic stores in the mall. You sell legal weed. Stop trying to make it more than what it is!