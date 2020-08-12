Shop by category
About this dispensary
MUV - Port St. Lucie (Coming Soon!)
Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises joined resources to form AltMed Florida to serve patients in their home state. Together, they bring an unparalleled track record of expertise to serve patients. AltMed Enterprises brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the production and distribution of medical cannabis products under the MÜV™ brand. The MÜV Brand is driven by research and development and has received national and international interest for it quality, consistency and safety.