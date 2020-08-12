S........1
So absolutely excited that Müv is in Port Saint Lucie. The quality of the medicine and staff are above and beyond the rest of the dispensaries in the area or state. I’m even more excited that Terry is there he is very knowledgeable plus he loves the veterans. I would follow him to any dispensary. Great Müv getting him there.
Hello There ! We are so happy to hear about your experience at our Port St. Lucie location~ We aim to provide our patients with top notch customer service right along with top notch medical marijuana products. We are committed to making sure every patient is tended to and cared for in the best way possible. We take pride in our staff and thank you for acknowledging our very own Terry! We will make sure he gets the recognition he deserves ! Thank you again for your feedback and support , we look forward to seeing you again soon !