Planerkris
love the crew and the amazing products at Müv!! I work for a competing dispensary and müv gets my business over them thanks to their excellent service and quality items! their flower and concentrate is excellent, you can never go wrong with the muv gold!
Hi Planerkris! Thank you so much for visiting our brand new MUV Deerfield Beach location and for taking the time to provide us with your positive feedback! It's our mission to provide each and every one of our patients with top-notch quality products and customer service! Once again, we'd like to thank you for your continuous support and we look forward to serving you again soon!