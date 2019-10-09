Follow
MUV - Jacksonville Beach
833-880-5420
32 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$85
All Products
MÜV Premium Cannabis Flower
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MÜV RSO - 1 gram
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Gold - 1 gram
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains.
Strain
$851 g
In-store only
MÜV Blue - 1 gram
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains.
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Shatter - 1 gram
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating strains.
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MÜV Premium Pre-Roll
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rotating Strains
Strain
$12each
In-store only
MÜV (2) Premium Half Gram Pre-Rolls
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Florida I-95
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Northern Lights
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Grape Ape
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Clementine
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Sour Tsunami
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV G Pen Gio - Jack Herer
from MÜV Products
60%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - OG Kush
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Blueberry
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - 1:1 Canna Tsu
from MÜV Products
40%
THC
40%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV Disposable Vape Pen
from MÜV Products
___
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
MÜV PÜRE - Maui Wowie
from MÜV Products
80%
THC
___
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - 1:1
from MÜV Products
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Trandermal Patch - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Transdermal Patch - THC
from MÜV Products
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - 1:1
from MÜV Products
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV EVOLVE Transdermal Gel - THC
from MÜV Products
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Evolve Transdermal Gel - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Pain Relief Cream
from MÜV Products
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65each
In-store only
MÜV Hydrating Lotion
from MÜV Products
60mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
In-store only
MÜV Soothing Sports Gel
from MÜV Products
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40each
In-store only
G Pen Gio Battery
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - 1:1
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Oral Spray - THC
from MÜV Products
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - CBD
from MÜV Products
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
MÜV Sublingual Tincture - THC
from MÜV Products
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only