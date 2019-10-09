SayNoToChops
Great facility with a nice modern open floor plan, and the best flower selection at the beaches. Very good selection of vapes and others products as well. All of the staff members there are extremely helpful whenever I have any questions about different strains or products. The manager does a solid job running this place.
Hello SayNoToChops, Thank you so much for taking the time to provide us with a review of your experience and we greatly appreciate your five star rating! Here at MUV, we are completely devoted to providing each and everyone of our patients with high quality products and service. We thank you for your support and we look forward to serving you again soon!