dazed_vaper on January 13, 2020

I missed their Downtown Orlando grand opening, but was able to visit during the following week. Very easy to find and parking is close. This location is brand new and in immaculate condition. The associates were welcoming and friendly. Once checked in, Patrick assisted me with my order. I’ve heard great things about MüV’s concentrate particularly their Gold sauce line. Unfortunately, it wasn’t available but purchased some incredible Candy Margy crumble and Fire OG shatter. Their flower is available in either Tier 1 or 2, with some samples for viewing. I opted for Sour Jack, however I’ve been told next time to get GG4 and their Guru (MüV’s indica strain). I personally saw a sample of Tier 1 GG4 and it looked otherworldly! Can’t wait for my next visit, thanks MüV! IG @dazed_vaper for content