dazed_vaper
I missed their Downtown Orlando grand opening, but was able to visit during the following week. Very easy to find and parking is close. This location is brand new and in immaculate condition. The associates were welcoming and friendly. Once checked in, Patrick assisted me with my order. I’ve heard great things about MüV’s concentrate particularly their Gold sauce line. Unfortunately, it wasn’t available but purchased some incredible Candy Margy crumble and Fire OG shatter. Their flower is available in either Tier 1 or 2, with some samples for viewing. I opted for Sour Jack, however I’ve been told next time to get GG4 and their Guru (MüV’s indica strain). I personally saw a sample of Tier 1 GG4 and it looked otherworldly! Can’t wait for my next visit, thanks MüV! IG @dazed_vaper for content
Hello dazed_vaper, WOW!! Thank you so much for taking the time out to provide us with a positive review! It is a great feeling to hear that our Orlando team was able to make your visit a pleasant one. Here at MUV, we are 100% committed in providing all of our patients with top quality products and service. We greatly appreciate your support and we look forward to serving you again soon!