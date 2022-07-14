7 Reviews of MÜV - Sebastian
a........n
July 14, 2022
Fire buds
s........s
April 20, 2021
Nice store. Nice waiting area. Website is simple and easy. High quality product. Employees are very friendly and helpful. Been to a few other Dispensaries around the Treasure Coast and MÜV Sebastian, FL is my go to dispensary and location.
c........0
September 3, 2020
My local dispensary. The entire staff are always friendly, knowledgeable, and engaging. Since they’ve opened I’ve been able to get a wide variety of products and again, the staff always shines. And thank you, MÜV, for caring enough for veterans to extend us a discount. MÜV Sebastian is my #1 dispensary.
V........0
July 13, 2020
This dispensary is great! I always enjoy my visit; the quality of flower is awesome; the staff are friendly, efficient, and very knowledgeable. My order is always filled right away and waiting for me when I arrive. I drive an hour from my home, because it’s my favorite so far.
L........e
February 12, 2020
Fantastic flower and prerolls! The shatter is very potent and flavorful.
G........0
February 7, 2020
Budtender and manager That helped me were immature and cold. MüV in other locations I’ve been to seem to have it together more. Out of everything. This place isn’t easy to access from I-95. Disappointing experience.
A........s
February 7, 2020
Excellent location. Plenty of parking,but does Need a handicapped spot(s) closer. Soon they’ll have a real sign! Professional,helpful staff. Wish they had 1g cartridges however.. But they are West Coast quality. Refreshing!