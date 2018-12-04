Cclubb90
Absolutely everything was manipulative from the start . And then when I did purchase there products that had either little to no effect and brought them back unopened or used wouldn’t return the money but pushed to make a sale on more product. That again didn’t explain any of the products that I was getting so now I’m stuff with ratio products I didn’t want. I NO LONGER WANT TO EVER BE A MUV PATIENT, TERRIBLE PEOPLE AND SERVICE
Hello, please allow us to take a closer look at this for you. Please contact us at support@altmed.co with your information so we're able to better assist you. Thank you