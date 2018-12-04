mw0893 on October 21, 2019

Just wanted to give an honest review, with that said. I live in Fort Lauderdale and love trulieve. After being told about muv, I drive 65min north just for there products. Not to mention they saw my address and give me 10% off my purchase every time for long distance. Plus they never, not have in store deals, and there deals are added to the 10% off as well. (I’m talking up to $20 off some gold products) love this place there prices and quality are enough to show there compassion, then all there deals and help. There truly in it for the patient