Chopperdude on October 24, 2019

Today I purchased products from the Jacksonville store. I had ordered online for express pickup, I received a text telling me the order was ready. When I arrived, the young lady didn’t appear to know what she was doing. None of the products were ready , once they gathered it it took her 10-15 minutes to enter the information. Several other employees had to help her. I checked my bag prior to leaving and it was short product because the girl was dropping it everywhere except my bag. I had a very similar experience the last time. So to sum it up, the express pickup is not express at all. MUV has just permanently lost our business. I will be sure to post this so others will know what to expect.