Nabodoka Dispensary
7752730420
186 products
Sierra OG
from BaM - Body and Mind
25.72%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sierra OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
15%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Willie's Reserve
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Chocolate Honeycomb
from Cannavative
76.5%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Chocolat
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Pretzel Bites
from BaM - Body and Mind
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$25pack of 10
In-store only
Hardcore OG Pre-roll Blunt
from BaM - Body and Mind
24.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Hardcore OG
Strain
$17each
In-store only
Pineapple Express CBD Infused Bath Bomb
from Hot Mess Kushmetics
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$18each
In-store only
All Products
Grape Valley Kush
from Shango
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sequoia Sherbet
from Serene
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sequoia Sherbet
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg
from HSC
17.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush
from KYND Cannabis Company
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Inzane In The Membrane
from Shango
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Rooster Kush
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
17.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rooster Kush
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
12.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cass Kush #2
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
13%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Do Si Do
from BaM - Body and Mind
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Shango
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheesecake
from Shango
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheesecake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Limelight
from Serene
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
limelight
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from BaM - Body and Mind
21.86%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
3 Pac
from Mojave
27.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
3 Pac
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Srene
4.5%
THC
71.5%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Willie's LA OG
from Willie's Reserve
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
LA OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1991 OG
from Mojave
26.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
1991 OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jesus OG
from Mojave
25.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Tsaa Nesunkwa
16.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Face on Fire
from Fleur Cannabis
22.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Face on Fire
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cookies N' Cream 1g
from Fleur Cannabis
26.1%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Fleur Cannabis
15.79%
THC
0.12%
CBD
cherry chem
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Tumatazekwae Nobe
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Unflavored- CBD Full Spectrum Oil
from Harmonious CBD
60.8mg
THC
1468.2mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$65½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mango- CBD Full Spectrum Oil
from Harmonious CBD
58.2mg
THC
1385.8mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$65½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mint Chocolate- CBD Full Spectrum Oil
from Harmonious CBD
40.2mg
THC
518.9mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$65½ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat Kief
from MMG
30.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Frosted Strawberries RSO Blue Tanker
from RSO+GO by Liberty Reach (BMF)
70.29%
THC
0%
CBD
NA
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Gas Munky Crumble
from Shango
___
THC
___
CBD
Tangie OG Shatter
from Cannavative
84.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
tangie og
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Killer Tahoe OG Kief
from MMG
38%
THC
0.2%
CBD
NA
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
VCDC Shatter
from ENVY
39%
THC
26%
CBD
VCDC
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Shatter
from ENVY
70.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
