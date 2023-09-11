Nar Cannabis (Delaware) is a locally owned and operated Marijuana dispensary in Delaware Ohio, just north of Columbus. We offer cannabis products to serve all cannabis shoppers on Ohio, including recreational customers age 21+, and those with a Medical Marijuana Card. We are proud to serve customers in Central Ohio by offering the freshest & best available products in the state at affordable prices -- including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles & more. We offer a drive through pick-up window for your convenience. and are within 15 minutes of: Delaware, Alum Creek, West Berlin, Lewis Center & More. Check back frequently as we have fresh deals on the hottest products on a daily basis. We look forward to serving you!