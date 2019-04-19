Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
After much searching I have found my place. Worth it.
Jeaniemotes
on November 16, 2019
Very professional. Friendly, helpful staff. I'd highly recommend!
davidderail
on November 16, 2019
Selection is amazing, Tropical Frizz is great & the staff is very friendly. Will definitely be returning regularly.
HarleyQuinn8
on November 14, 2019
1st after hours visit & they are still on point. I’ve stuck with the Green ‘N Pink growers for about a month without disappointment & the Green Hornet Indica gummies are magically delicious & at a very fair price. Thanks guys, until next time. OKC’s next Best Dispensary & Budtender right here. #Deanstheshizzle
JohnT1964
on November 13, 2019
You did it again guys! Not only did the Washing Machine clean my clothes but my clock too! Lol! Great staff! Great strains! Great Atmosphere! If you don’t try Native Brothers you’ll be missing out! Good for me! Bad for you! PEACE OUT!
BlueDreamBlueQueen
on November 11, 2019
The staff was incredibly helpful and got exactly what I needed
OkieDokieton
on November 9, 2019
First time visiting last night, the guys were friendly & very knowledgeable, plus the flower selection was amazing! I'll definitely be back, thank you!
shhhMeeegan
on November 4, 2019
Native Bros has the BEST selection no matter what it is your after. The service was excellent and the place has a great vibe. I highly recommend.