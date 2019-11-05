Follow
Native Harvest Dispensary - Ada
(580) 279-0692
Ada Grand Opening !!!! All Month Long!!! 20% off Flower.
Valid 11/8/2019 – 12/1/2019
We are now open in Ada. We're on Arlington, right next door to the Busy Bee, at 901 E. Arlington. 20% off Flower. All grown at our grow house, Native Harvest Farms, in Norman, OK.
Our Famous $5 Pre-Rolls are now in Ada!!! ***TAX INCLUDED***OUT THE DOOR ***
Valid 11/11/2019 – 12/1/2019
We roll fat 1 gram pre-rolls of our best shake and baby nugs. They are always great and never disappoint. We rotate through our varieties and try to make a full circle every 2 weeks. That lets you try them all at a super bargain. - LIMIT 5 - Share the Love
5 pre-roll limit - We want everyone to get a taste