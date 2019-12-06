170 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
Show All 67
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
12 DEALS OF CHRISTMAS!
STARTING 12.12 WE WILL ANNOUNCE OUR 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS DEALS! THE DEALS WILL BE DROPPED ON LEAFLY FIRST! YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!
12 DEALS OF CHRISTMAS!
STARTING 12.12 WE WILL ANNOUNCE OUR 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS DEALS! THE DEALS WILL BE DROPPED ON LEAFLY FIRST! YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!
Staff picks
ACAPULCO GOLD
from Native Roots
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BIO-DIESEL
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
21%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CRITICAL KUSH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
17.37%
THC
1.06%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13
from Heartland Farms
21.39%
THC
1.95%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Potent - 1g Concentrates
from Potent Farms
69%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
The Clear - 350mg Disposable Vape Pen
from Clear Concentrates
91.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts - 1g Carts
from Sunday Extracts
90.4%
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
All Products
GORILLA GIRL
from Moss Farms
19.41%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LIBERTY HAZE
from Moss Farms
15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CRITICAL CHEESE
from Moss Farms
14.7%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Critical Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CREAM + CHEESE CBD
from Heartland Farms
11%
THC
18%
CBD
Cream Cheese CBD
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PINEAPPLE CHUNK
from Native Roots
25.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LOGAN'S RUN
from Rosemary Farms
15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Logan's Run
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
JACK HERER
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
17.17%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MANDARIN COOKIES
from Quality Cultivars
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BANANA KUSH
from Ace N Hole
13.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE HAZE
from Ace N Hole
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PHANTOM OG
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
13%
THC
14%
CBD
Phantom OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAZAR SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
CINDY 99 SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
CINDY 99 SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
MAZAR SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
SOUR DIESEL
from Garcia Cannabis Farms
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHARK CBD SHAKE GRAM
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
12.48%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
SHARK CBD SHAKE EIGHTH
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
15%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
SUPER CRITICAL
from Heartland Farms
24%
THC
1.06%
CBD
Super Critical
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GREAT WHITE SHARK
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
18%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CINDERELLA 99
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
20.64%
THC
1.09%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE COOKIES
from Heartland Farms
19.76%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SHARK CBD
from Prestige Worldwide Buds
15%
THC
0.95%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orion - 10mg 2 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 25mg 2 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 g
In-store only
Rex's - 1g Hash
from REX'S REMEDIES
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - 300mg Daily Dose Tincture
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Simple Cure - 750mg Bedtime Tincture
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$99.991 g
In-store only
Mammoth - 1g Full Spectrum Syringe
from MAMMOTH
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.991 g
In-store only
1937 - 1g Distillate Syringe
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Sunday - 1g Wax
from Sunday Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 25mg 10 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$74.991 g
In-store only
Orion - 10mg 10 Pack THC Tablets
from ORION
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.991 g
In-store only
12345