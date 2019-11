Went in today. Found out there is no longer a military discount. ? Was told there is a new credit towards next purchase. Can find nothing explaining this in this site. Great place. Have enjoyed the products. Just surprised with the change and lack of notice. Thanks!

Dispensary said:

Apologies you feel there was lack of notice, we updated about the transition ahead of time telling customers as they came in, updating our social media and we also put a notice out through Leafly. We did transition to a new loyalty program and Veterans earn more loyalty points than anyone. We appreciate the review and patronage! We still continue to offer the lowest priced flower around at $10 a gram even for flower grown by other growers that some dispensaries are selling for almost twice that a gram! We also continue to offer vape cartridges at 49.99 that go for $60 everywhere else. We truly apologize you did not find out about the transition until you came in, our goal is always to put patients first and we strive to put patients over profit as we have since opening January 1, 2019. Please follow us on Facebook , Instagram, and/or Leafly to get the latest updates!