78 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$260
Deals
Flower Friday! $40 Top Shelf 1/8oz
1/8oz flower for $40 + tax on Fridays.
Flower Friday! $40 Top Shelf 1/8oz
1/8oz flower for $40 + tax on Fridays.
All Products
Gumberry
from Unknown Brand
22.63%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Big Fuck Up #1
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Romulan
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Chem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Highway 77 CBD Flower (<0.03% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Highway 77 Industrial Hemp
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
66.8%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
85.39%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Mammoth Vape - GDP
from Unknown Brand
64.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
Mammoth Vape - Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
58.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
Spec Ops Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
81.95%
THC
2.14%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Sunday Extracts
65.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
OK Bud - Disposable Rosin Cartridge - 11 Roses
from Unknown Brand
67.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
OK Bud Disposable Rosin Cartridge - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
OKBud Disposable Rosin Cartridge - Liberty Haze
from Unknown Brand
51.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
OKBud Disposable Rosin Cartridge - LSD
from Unknown Brand
64.4%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Mammoth Syringe - Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
71.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Mimosa Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
86.7%
THC
3.16%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Cataract Kush Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
86.7%
THC
3.16%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
High Class Honey - Witches Weed Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Twisted Extracts - King Louis XIII Wax
from Unknown Brand
72.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
1937 Vape Cartridge Dos-Si-Dos
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Durban Kush Kief
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Moon Mix White Fire Watermelon Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
80.6%
THC
52%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Blue Dream x Blueberry 1:1 Vape Cartidge
from Unknown Brand
30.7%
THC
29.4%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Moxey Moon Rocks 0.5G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Gor. Glue 4
from Unknown Brand
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Sundae Driver Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Zkittles Vape
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Morning Wood Flower Rosin
from Unknown Brand
66.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express : CBD Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
29.4%
THC
30.7%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Vape Cartridge Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Vape Cartridge Clementine
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Vape Cartridge Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Vape Cartridge Strawnana
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Moon Mix Vape Cartridge Headband x Mango
from Unknown Brand
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
12