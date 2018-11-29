Kboyles
Very nice couple. Listened to my needs definitely recommend!!!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
7 reviews
Very nice couple. Listened to my needs definitely recommend!!!!!
Holy Smokes the staff at this place is absolutely amazing, so friendly and ph my God talk about knowledgable. Chelsea really knows her stuff and has a real passion once she starts talking about strains and terpenes she's like a professor giving a lecture. She spent enough time with me to teach me as a new user the language, what to look for, how to test it, prepare it, smoke it. this was an all stop shop definitely going to be coming here multiple times and recommending to all my friends. if you have a choice or chance to shop here definitely go it will be completely worth your while.
Exceptional Service....friendly and knowledgeable. I will definitely be visiting on a often basis
Thank you for your business! We pride ourselves on making everyone feel welcome and that they are in good hands. Please remind us that you left us a great review on your next visit!
nice little store, the 2 young ladies that were working when I was there were very nice, helpful, and friendly. they were also pretty cute. lol
Shop and its owners are extremely friendly and helpful. The prices are more reasonable than other places. They have great pre rolls on sale everyday which is fantastic! Have and will recommend to all my friends and family!
Thank you for coming in! Recommending our store to your family and friends is the biggest compliment a small business can get! Thanks again!
I’ve visited this dispensary several times. The bud is top quality. Tangie and Tropicali don’t disappoint. I make sure to get there between 4:20-5:20 for their wonderful $7 pre rolls. The owner, Chelsea is a pint size plethora of knowledge. She’s not your average bud tender. Her nursing degree on top of her THC knowledge is doubly helpful. Tell her your symptoms and she’ll recommend a product that actually treats your issues! She’s outgoing and personable, makes for a pleasant and comfortable experience. I look forward to my weekly visits. I highly recommend this dispensary.
Oh my goodness! Thank you so much! We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for people like you!
Friendly and knowledgable service and good prices for great product.
Thank you for your review! Come back and see us!