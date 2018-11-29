JCFisher89 on June 6, 2019

Holy Smokes the staff at this place is absolutely amazing, so friendly and ph my God talk about knowledgable. Chelsea really knows her stuff and has a real passion once she starts talking about strains and terpenes she's like a professor giving a lecture. She spent enough time with me to teach me as a new user the language, what to look for, how to test it, prepare it, smoke it. this was an all stop shop definitely going to be coming here multiple times and recommending to all my friends. if you have a choice or chance to shop here definitely go it will be completely worth your while.