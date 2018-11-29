20% OFF Edibles on Thursdays
Receive 20% off Edibles on Thursdays!
Must have a valid MMJ Recommendation card.
Happy Hour Pre-Rolls
Stop in between 4:20-5:20 Tuesday thru Friday for $7.00 1 gram pre-rolls or our Premium 1g pre-rolls for $10.00
Limit during happy hour is 3 pre-rolls per patient per day. Happy Hour Only purchases are excluded from all other deals.
Double Points and 5% Off your purchase for return customers on Wednesdays!
Two For Tuesdays! BOGO 15% OFF
Buy one item, get the second item of equal or lesser value 15% off. Limit 1 per customer, may mix and match items.
Limit 1 per customer, may mix and match items. Excludes bulk flower (deli style) No rain checks
15% Off Concentrate on Saturdays!
Excludes Vape Cartridges
Flower Friday! $40 Top Shelf 1/8oz
1/8oz flower for $40 + tax on Fridays.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!
25% off Glass 15% off Carts & Capsules $5 Grams (select strains)
While supplies last No rain checks
Shatterday Deals!
15% OFF CONCENTRATE & CAPSULES
Prices do not include tax. One discount per item. No rain checks.