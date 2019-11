greenman1337 on November 3, 2016

I walked in there and was immediately asked 21 questions as if I was setting up an undercover sting or something. I don't mean the guy was polite and was just asking what brought me to town. Instead he was perplexed that I was not a Colorado native and unnecessarily proceeded to figure out who I was and why I was there by asking question after question to the point of where it felt like I was being interviewed for a job and not at all being made comfortable. Not friendly or helpful and I felt pressured into purchasing something just because of this guys paranoid-ish attitude. For reference, I'm in my mid twenties and don't at all look under the age of 18. I wouldn't recommend going if you have an out of state ID.