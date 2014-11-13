derbergenmann
This is one of the nicest, reasonably priced dispensaries I’ve been to. Plus the location DIRECTLY beside Taco Bell sure makes for a good visit :)
4.7
10 reviews
there hours are late which is nice and the people are friendly. I like that they grow and sell there own weed/product because in WA they don't haha
Great buds, great process, great tenders - will definitely be back for round two very soon!
Meh. Used to be great. Now low quality flowers, undereducated or uncaring staff, high prices. And asking for products is a hassle. Do they even know the quality? I asked for middle of the road prices/quality after selecting some top shelf... I was told the top shelf is their mid quality. I have been to this location several times and have never been so underwhelmed.
Thank you for taking your time to shop with us in Frisco. I would like to apologize on behalf of the Native Fam for your recent experience. We pride ourselves on a concierge style of customer service and would love the opportunity to make things right. Please feel free to send us a note at social@nativerootsdispensary.com to connect further.
Amazing place. Good prices and great deals! Also, go talk to Brandon and he will help you out!
Thank you for the kind review! Glad you enjoyed!
We had Brandon help us out and he was great. Got 2 grams for $12 each
Thanks for the kind words! Hope to see you again soon.
Your staff has the worst customer service ever. The sales person had no idea what was in the pre-rolled 5-pack!(really!!!) The selection is horrible, the atmosphere is of a burnt up head shop from 1989. Get it together. By the way your prices are NOT comparable to every store in the area! It's a lie and hype. This is a chain store front. Just like Taco Bell and every other store that someone with a loan can open up. Stay away at all costs. They are a lot of great dispensaries in the area that will treat you right. Oh , military discount! When entering the building the girl asked if I had another ID other than a military ID to get in? This place is a train wreck!
Thanks so much for taking your time to leave us a review! Feel free to check out our online specials before heading into the shop. You can also order ahead and have your products ready via the Baker app! Hope to see you again soon,
Not going back. It was awful. There are much better dispensaries, with much better bud.
Breadscope, Thanks for taking your time to check us out and leave a review. Feel free to call the shop if there is anything we can do to earn your business! - Native Fam
Was unlucky enough to encounter Pat and it's safe to say I won't be back. Rude, arrogant crybaby who needs a serious attitude adjustment. Get it together this store used to be awesome.
Thank you for taking your time to shop with us and leave a review. We have connected with store management based on your feedback. Please feel free to call and ask for Andrew so we can try to alleviate any past issues. Hope to see you again soon! - Native Fam
Friendliest and most knowledgeable budtenders in Summit County. Top quality products and completely consistent every time.
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave a review! We appreciate your business and look forward to helping you again soon.