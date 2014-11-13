TexasRaveFam on August 6, 2017

Your staff has the worst customer service ever. The sales person had no idea what was in the pre-rolled 5-pack!(really!!!) The selection is horrible, the atmosphere is of a burnt up head shop from 1989. Get it together. By the way your prices are NOT comparable to every store in the area! It's a lie and hype. This is a chain store front. Just like Taco Bell and every other store that someone with a loan can open up. Stay away at all costs. They are a lot of great dispensaries in the area that will treat you right. Oh , military discount! When entering the building the girl asked if I had another ID other than a military ID to get in? This place is a train wreck!