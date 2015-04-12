JDMGreen
Anna is very knowledgeable about vapes! Will be back hoping she's working.
Typically quick service but can be a long wait when tourists get curious and start with their 20 questions about edibles. OK selection and rock bottom pricing for locals. Very friendly staff.
Amazing , bud and product are great, but the budtenders are even better. plan on coming back Everytime im in state.
I love this chain and have always had great experiences with friendly employees but if I could give this service a NO STAR I would. Scott was such an asshole to our group as soon as we walked in the door that half of us walked out. I understand it might be overwhelming for a group of 6 tourists to walk in a small dispensary, but he immediately displayed his uninterested attitude towards us with smart remarks. I also understand this industry is very strict and they must follow specific guidelines, but a friendly reminder with an understanding attitude towards your clients goes a long away. Scott was such a pain to speak with about products and deal with, I would never go or recommend this native roots to the LifeStylez trip agency again.
Visited this location a few months ago while visiting a friend. He highly recommended this dispensary, and I see why! Very helpful staff, and very knowledgeable. They were pretty big on being discreet, which I don't necessarily mind at all, but definitely good for those who are.
Thanks for the love! Hope to see you again soon.
Normally the experience here is good, but today I had to deal with someone so unprofessional that I doubt I'll ever return, at least as long as that person is still employed there. Treating a customer as though they are less than human right in front of them is despicable. Thankfully there are many other dispensaries to choose from in this area.
Thank you for taking your time to shop with us in Dillon! I would like to apologize on behalf of the Native Fam for your experience. We pride ourselves on a concierge style of customer service and would love the opportunity to make things right. Please call our store manager so we can best take care of you on your next visit!
My budtender was great. She had excellent knowledge of everything in the store and was able to answer all our questions
Thanks so much!
Nice shop with a good selection. Our Budtender Kate was excellent. Will definitely go back.
Thanks so much! Hope to see you soon.
I have been on medical mj for a long time, and have been to a million dispensaries, but Native Roots is my top pick. Andrew and Brad (Managers) were so knowledgeable, patient, kind, and they took the time to show me how to properly combine and use Cannabis for my chronic and recent acute illness. I can say that the Dillon location is my fave bc Andrew and Brad are in this business to help people heal, they are really so kind. I live 6 hours from Denver, on the Western Slope, But I get my medical mj from Native Roots when I go to Denver for treatments and surgery and their quality control, vast selection and excellent budtenders. Plus, it is a really cool shop. Their prices beat out the entire western slope, and they have great deals with your membership, and they actually follow through when I ask them to order a specific product. Enjoy the beautiful mountains and feel good. Happy Hippy Chick "Renee"
Renee, Thank you so much for the love! We are so happy to be here to help you out! See you soon! - Native Fam
Excellent products. Fast, easy, efficient store with a friendly staff and great deals. Couldn't ask for more! Thanks guys! I'll be back soon.
Thanks so much for the review! Hope to see you soon!