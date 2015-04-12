auntynay on July 2, 2017

I have been on medical mj for a long time, and have been to a million dispensaries, but Native Roots is my top pick. Andrew and Brad (Managers) were so knowledgeable, patient, kind, and they took the time to show me how to properly combine and use Cannabis for my chronic and recent acute illness. I can say that the Dillon location is my fave bc Andrew and Brad are in this business to help people heal, they are really so kind. I live 6 hours from Denver, on the Western Slope, But I get my medical mj from Native Roots when I go to Denver for treatments and surgery and their quality control, vast selection and excellent budtenders. Plus, it is a really cool shop. Their prices beat out the entire western slope, and they have great deals with your membership, and they actually follow through when I ask them to order a specific product. Enjoy the beautiful mountains and feel good. Happy Hippy Chick "Renee"