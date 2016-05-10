lorad456
Amazing atmosphere every time! The budtenders are smart and the product is amazing
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Amazing atmosphere every time! The budtenders are smart and the product is amazing
He budtenders we’re great and super helpful. Ended with Chem #4 OG. Great for sleeping.
The Summer 5 Dollar 1/8th is a great deal if you’re a budget smoker. Rhiana is super helpful and hooked me up. I walked in there wanting Pineapple Express and it wasn’t on the floor yet but I got to bring it home and try it. You really can’t beat that deal going on too.
I love this place love the staff but tonight was denied my medicine as soon as I can get down to the DMV to get another id I will be changing caregivers as in this period I'm very likely to have my seizures thank you native roots for screwing me
Unfortunately we need to comply with all rules and regulations so we can stay open to serve all of our patients!
It's fucking awesome
Thanks so much!
Great spot! Great bud! Great staff!
Thanks for the love NickTx!
native roots on tejon great place to shop talk to devin or Gino great staff
Thanks for the kind words!
I Went To A Lot Of Stores With My Temp Card & When I Got My Official Card I Went Straight To This Location & I've Been Happy Ever Since. Great Quality Bud & Concentrates For Wonderful Member Prices. Weekend & Daily Deals Are Always Super Cool Too. Definitely Recommend NR To Everyone.
Thanks for the love Melz1700!
Completely amazing!!! Everyone working here is so friendly. The bud is great quality, and the prices are amazing. A very welcoming and calming place to be.
Thanks so much and we hope to see you again soon!
Great location, great service, great bud. Evan, Devin, and Melissa all exceed expectations. I would highly recommend this location. 100% guys!