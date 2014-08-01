vabreadco
4.5
10 reviews
Place is awesome, very friendly and knowledgeable. My brother lives in Copper and recommended native roots. Was definitely not disappointed.
Great help from J he was a great guy and made sure I knew everything about what I get?
The energy in the whole building was awesome, first time visit and I felt very welcomed.
Thank you very much! Hope to see you back again soon!
Fantastic
Don't really like the taste of shire but good besides that
Thanks for the love!
Great customer service and product
Thanks so much, hope to see you again soon!
Native Roots isn't the place to go if you're looking for a deal. Now that that's out of the way if you want some of the cleanest concentrates or perfectly grown flowers you should probably give these guys a visit. You're not going to leave feeling like wow what a great value but you'll leave feeling that you just bought some of the best shit you've ever had. Customer service is the only area lacking but it's really not bad.
Thanks for taking the time to leave a review! We appreciate your support and hope to see you soon!
They have an ad on Leafly 7gm of shatter for $150 and did not honor it. Claiming the offer expired. In legal terms that is known as BAIT AND SWITCH. Do Not Support This Business!!!
I love native roots! The staff here is awesome, super friendly and helpful. The dispensary has a great location, variety and just what I need. I will definitely be coming back whenever I am in the area.
Thanks so much for the kind words, Amy!
This is great love free pot
Thanks for taking your time to leave a review!