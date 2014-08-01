BrettKBG on December 9, 2016

Native Roots isn't the place to go if you're looking for a deal. Now that that's out of the way if you want some of the cleanest concentrates or perfectly grown flowers you should probably give these guys a visit. You're not going to leave feeling like wow what a great value but you'll leave feeling that you just bought some of the best shit you've ever had. Customer service is the only area lacking but it's really not bad.