Native Roots Dispensary - Edgewater - Recreational
Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Half ounce of flower, MIX AND MATCH 8ths. $71.40 out the door!
1 ounce limit
$420 ounce of wax or shatter!
MED only. Members only. Tax not included. While supplies last. Not to be combined with other offers.
MEDICAL MEMBER PRICING FEATURED Featured Gram $10.00 Featured 1/8 $20.00 Featured 1/4 $40.00 Featured 1/2 $70.00 Featured Oz $125.00 TOP Top Shelf Gram $11.00 Top Shelf 1/8 $25.00 Top Shelf 1/4 $50.00 Top Shelf 1/2 $90.00 Top Shelf Oz $160.00 EXCLUSIVE Exclusive Gram $12.00 Exclusive 1/8 $30.00 Exclusive 1/4 $60.00 Exclusive 1/2 $100.00 Exclusive Oz $185.00 Pre-Roll $7.00 CONCENTRATES Shatter $30.00 Wax $26.25 Native Bubble $25.00 Cannasap $26.25
NEW MEDICAL PRICES
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.