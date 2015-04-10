PurpleMarkle
This is my go to dispensary. Always happy with prices and quality and selection!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
This is my go to dispensary. Always happy with prices and quality and selection!
Very chill and informative when needed. Will definitely return upon my next visit to CO.
I really like the staff and the vibe here, lots of good stuff to choose from. The prices seem to vary a lot but they also have some good deals!
Horrific prices. We called and asked for concentrate prices ahead of time and were told they started at $20 per gram. This is already more than we’d pay at many other dispensaries, but it was close, so we decided to give it a chance. When we got there, it actually started at about $20 for half a gram, which is completely ridiculous. No reasonable dispensary charges a minimum of $40 for a gram. You can go other places and get a full gram for as low as $14. Not only that, when we eventually checked out with an eighth of flower, because there was no way we were paying $80 for the 2 grams of wax we had intended to buy, they proudly told us that the cheap plastic bag in which they were putting our purchase was free, as though that somehow made up for the dreadful prices. I will never return.
you know I didnt even go into the store itself I called and was treated Rudley over the phone so no stars sorry and no I wont recommend to family and friends be nice to patients calling next time
We appreciate your feedback and would like to learn more about your experience on the phone. It would be helpful if you would connect with us at social@nativerootsdispensary.com so we can continue the conversation.
. Our greeter, or whatever they’re called was super nice and friendly I give service a two star because my bud tender was awkward and rushed us. It was pretty late (11pm) but they’re open late so they should expect customers and we technically had an hour before they closed.
Thanks for stopping by and giving us a try. We work hard to make certain our budtenders take the time needed to serve our guests and we are always looking for ways to improve our customer experience. We would love to continue to get your feedback. Can you connect with us at social@nativerootsdispensary.com so we can continue to learn more about your particular trip.
Fantastic place, great atmosphere and very knowledgeable staff. Also if you can think of it they probably have it.
Thank you! Hope to see you soon!
nothing special but nothing to complain about.
Thanks for taking your time to ship with us at Native Roots Edgewater.
I love it! So chill, and they are very awesome at answering any questions!! And the weed is amazing of course 😍
Thanks so much for the love!
Is a nice place, good price and they are friendly. :)
Thank you! Hope to see you again soon!