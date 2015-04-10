diealchemistin on September 22, 2018

Horrific prices. We called and asked for concentrate prices ahead of time and were told they started at $20 per gram. This is already more than we’d pay at many other dispensaries, but it was close, so we decided to give it a chance. When we got there, it actually started at about $20 for half a gram, which is completely ridiculous. No reasonable dispensary charges a minimum of $40 for a gram. You can go other places and get a full gram for as low as $14. Not only that, when we eventually checked out with an eighth of flower, because there was no way we were paying $80 for the 2 grams of wax we had intended to buy, they proudly told us that the cheap plastic bag in which they were putting our purchase was free, as though that somehow made up for the dreadful prices. I will never return.