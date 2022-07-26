Native Son Detroit, was founded by Aaron Montgomery “Monty” Fletcher. Aaron possessed “Nature’s Spirit” from his rich Nanticoke Tribe of Delaware heritage that intimately connected him to the land. Aaron led with a reverence for the healing, therapeutic, and recreational uses of cannabis. His life’s passion and vision were dedicated to bringing cannabis to the masses through education, affordability, and the procurement of high quality cannabis products. Native Son Detroit is Aaron’s joy, passion, and legacy.