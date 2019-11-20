Follow
Natural Aid Cannabis Boutique - Sunland
818-799-2427
424 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 162
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Staff picks
OG Kush (H)
from Lowell Herb Co.
25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crashers (I/H)
from High Caliber Organics
26.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Connect 413 (H)
from Canndescent
32.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropic Twist (I)
from Dixie Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Sea Salt Caramel Bon Bons
from Altai
54mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Calm .5g Pre-roll (I)
from Canndescent
27.66%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$19each
In-store only
Connect 1g Pre-roll (I/H)
from Canndescent
28.67%
THC
0.05%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$19each
In-store only
HU$H Supply - Strawberry Pre-Roll
from Hu$h Supply
24.96%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Bubba Afghan (I)
from Orchid Essentials
62%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Afghan Big Bud
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Releaf™ Tincture 30:1 CBD:THC 450mg
from Papa & Barkley
13.69mg
THC
396.28mg
CBD
$67each
In-store only
All Products
Dance World (CBD)
from Stone Age Gardens
9.25%
THC
11.11%
CBD
Dance World
Strain
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Fire Cookies (H)
from Next Level
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Fire Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Glue (H)
from Pacific Stone
15.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake (I)
from Barrett Farms
18.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset OG (H)
from Next Level
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Do Si Dos (I)
from Platinum Vape
19.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
OG 1 (I)
from M.P. Glassworthy
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
OG 1
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Frost (I/H)
from House Weed
16.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Frost
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch (I/H)
from House Weed
17.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
INDICA
from M.P. Glassworthy
28.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
GG (H)
from HUSH
59.9%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$431 g
In-store only
Blue Pearl (S)
from M.P. Glassworthy
24.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Pearl
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Nepal (S)
from M.P. Glassworthy
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Nepal
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire OG (H)
from M.P. Glassworthy
26.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath (H)
from Good Flower
22.73%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg (S)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Candy Corn (S)
from House Weed
18.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Corn
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg (S)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg 4 (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pure OG (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pure OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle (H)
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Long Island Sweet Skunk (S)
from House Weed
16.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
White Buffalo (S)
from Lowell Herb Co.
26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Buffalo
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GG8 (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GG8
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (I)
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Herer (S)
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Banjo (H)
from High Caliber Organics
24.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Banjo (H)
from High Caliber Organics
24.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
12345 ... 11