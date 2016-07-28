JSamaelC
Love this place. Cozy and the staff is super friendly! My favorite dispensary.
4.8
10 reviews
Professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff. It was my first time in any shop, any time. I had just retired THAT DAY and made a B-Line for their shop based off the great reviews and was NOT disappointed. Made some recommendations for me and I’ve been loving the extra free time every since.
This little shop might not look like much, but it's brimming with smiling faces, good people, and nerdy paraphernalia. Need a grinder? How about one that looks like a Pokeball or a GS Ball? No? How about Darth Vader's helmet or even a mini Death Star? No? Well, how about we swing by the counter to take a look at their stock? There isn't a whole lot, but they do have a decent selection of bud, edibles, oils, and joints to choose from. Also, feel free to show them funny YouTube videos. They loved Action Figure Therapy. I will certainly be coming back to see what goes through the shop. - Cannabis is Magic: Your Magic Lady
The personnel there are very helpful in finding strains (or similar) that I'm looking for. Thank you
Great little place that has a great variety, great staff, and great prices. "Best pot on pacific" should go to this place!
I love this place. One of the best places to get a gram for cheap ($8-$10), and the staff are very neighborly and considerate
Great Store & Staff members!
The only place I go
Friendly fast and conveniently located.
Very nice and knowledgeable staff, great specials.