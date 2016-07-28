MagicLady on September 14, 2018

This little shop might not look like much, but it's brimming with smiling faces, good people, and nerdy paraphernalia. Need a grinder? How about one that looks like a Pokeball or a GS Ball? No? How about Darth Vader's helmet or even a mini Death Star? No? Well, how about we swing by the counter to take a look at their stock? There isn't a whole lot, but they do have a decent selection of bud, edibles, oils, and joints to choose from. Also, feel free to show them funny YouTube videos. They loved Action Figure Therapy. I will certainly be coming back to see what goes through the shop. - Cannabis is Magic: Your Magic Lady