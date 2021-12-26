Shop by category
Natural Healing Center - Morro Bay
Natural Healing Center (NHC) is a state of the art and upscale cannabis dispensary just under 5,000 sq ft. Like no other retailer, NHC has made key partnerships with the biggest brands in the industry to provide an exceptional experience for their customers. NHC is SLO County's largest marijuana dispensary and offers the widest selection and best prices on the Central Coast.
NHC Holidazzze Deals Have Arrived! December 22 -31 DEALS *Flower & prerolls Flower- 25% off All Helios and the following 3.5g brands: Fire Exotix, Higher Waves, King's Garden, Krush Kings, Loudpack (excluding TriFi 3.5g), Simply Lyfted, and Humboldt's Finest (Wedding Cake only) Prerolls- 25% off Honeydew farms & Nug prerolls - BOGO for $1 Prerolls: Tommy Chong, Cheech's Stash & select prerolls (see store for details) Medical - 25% off Mary's Medicinals *Edibles - 25% off Dixie BOGO 50% off Cheeba Chews, and Flav Taffy WYLD GUMMIES - Buy (2) receive (1) for $2 (Flav Taff not available in Morro Bay) Drinks - BOGO $5 on Don Primo, Keef singles, and Lagunitas singles Vapes - Buy (1) NHC 1g vape receive (1) from the following: 25% off, NHC battery for $1, a NHC water bottle for $5 -25% off (2) .5g or (1) 1g vape from the following: NHC, STIIIZY, SELECT, KING PEN, MOXIE, and RAW GARDEN (EXC MX, SELECT LIVE, AND KING PEN ROYALE) Hash and Wax - 25% off Nepenthe, Raw Garden Sauce, and Moxie (MX) 15% off all Hash Gear - 40% off NHC swag excluding batteries
Discounts can not be combined. While supplies last.
Monday - Buy any (2) of the following receive (2) of equal or lesser value for $5 ea (Must be same brand): Nfuzed Gummies, and Vallhalla Gummies Tuesday - Buy any Level product or Select Tincture receive either 15% off Wednesday - NHC Vapes Buy (1) 1g receive either a NHC battery for $1 or NHC babies 2 pk for $5 Buy any Stiiizy 1g or (2) .5g receive a black starter kit for $4.20 or any color for $10 AND a Power Case for $1 Thursday - Buy any top shelf 1/8 receive any drink 25% off Friday - BOGO $5 on the following 3.5g: Evidence, Krush Kings, Union Electric, Local, and Smarty Plants Buy (2) Connected & Alien Labs Exclusives 3.5g and receive (1) 7g promo unit for $7 Sat - 25% off Humboldt Terp Council, Field, and Next Green Wave
Can not be combined with any other discount. While supplies last.
15% off discount for all first time customers! 20% off first time for seniors (55+) and veterans.
Discounts cannot be combined.