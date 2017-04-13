Asura99 on October 10, 2019

I started reading the google reviews about this business a couple of weeks ago, and I saw mixed reviews. At first I was hesitant on going in there solely based on those reviews, and I was pleasantly surprised. 1. Parking - Very wide amount of parking, and the entrance was easier to find than I thought it would be. 2. Waiting Room- When I first walked in, I saw a row of comfortable chairs, a TV on the wall, and very clean, professional looking. The wait didn't take very long, less than a minute from when I got in to going into the other room. 3. The Product Room - It was bigger than I expected, a clean atmosphere and very organized. All of the products were in plain view of the consumer, so you can tell what you're getting. 4. The Budtenders - Even though it was my first time in there, and I only had the chance to interact with one budtender, she seemed very nice. She seemed passionate about her job, very knowledgeable about the product and seemed relatable. She answered all of my questions, and showed me an assortment of products that she would recommend. I can tell that she likes working there and she respects the customers. 5. Pricing - I only purchased edibles, but to me they were fairly priced, albeit I haven't been to too many dispensaries, so I couldn't really tell you much. They did give a discount for first time customers, and a free pre-roll as well. Speaking on only about the price of the product I purchased, I can say the reviews had me expecting a very high price, but it turned out to be a fair price (for me anyway). Overall, I was pleasantly surprised about my visit there, and I will definitely be going there again for future purchases.