klsanchez on October 6, 2018

This was my No. 1 I would pass every dispensary in town. Drove 17 mi round trip spent over 1.5 hours of day to go to Nat Rx. Quality was amazing 2 years ago. OG18, K. Louie, SFV Kush, Kosher Kush, that's just Indica. Last time I was there that service they gave me was horrible. Got home flower was garbage! No terpenes. No Nat Rx I know. Never will I show my face at Nat Rx or give any support. I don't even wear the shirts I bought from them. Completely went downhill. Words can't explain how offended I was last time I went for medicine. Completely rude. Garbage flower now? Never again!!!