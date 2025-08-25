DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Nature Medicines - Fall River (Med)
Leafly List Winner
455 Reviews of Nature Medicines - Fall River (Med)
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
J........3
August 25, 2025
Verified Shopper
They have certainly stepped up there game that one of the best dispensers in the city as of today. The quality of the buds are amazing. Can't beat the deals as well. in that guy that wrote a bad review of this place he probably didn't even live in this city cuz he said he there was no sign out front He's full of crap he needs something for his eyes. oh and he's complain he had a standing line cuz he's a fool he doesn't know how to read signs
V........0
September 12, 2019
I really enjoy The Vape pods that they have there and I think they're really reasonable with their prices as well. I would definitely go back again. Thank you Nature's medicine.
D........9
October 15, 2023
Verified Shopper
I have been going here for awhile now and love this dispensary, very good weed and a nice selection. The staff are great and the last time I was there I got home and the budtender had given me a nice little glass one hitter and a small grinder. I was quite surprised and very pleased.
R........2
September 12, 2023
After reading the reviews. sales and deals hype of Natures Medicine and North East Alturnatives I was sure NEA was the place to go...WRONG! Nature's Medicine gave me 25% off first visit, 40% second and 50% on third visit. Plus they have half price deals via text! NEA sales and deals are bait and switch and bend over.
1........x
December 7, 2021
Verified Shopper
After reading through all reviews and being a NM MED customer since reopening during pandemic... this is my review... Firmly agree website needs massively overhauled. Sort options don't work, potency detail or strain detail often missing & yes, often wrong, lack of sorting options. 2. Entrance situation is a definite problem. Nature's medicine should consider adding second stairway breaking open the outside rail. Adjacent to existing stairs, Allowing all customers to exit safely one direction. Med patients will also be able to use these stairs to bypass the long tight line without being accosted for doing so...verbal remarks happen in both directions! going in and coming out..! 3. The front of house needs a better line system for med patients as the Vet above indicated. Privacy for med patients is also an issue. Not to mention I have rec patients being taken before med patients 😳. Lastly.. There is also no true mirror of product. Which is yet another hiccup in your inventory systems. NM used to be my dispensary of choice. It had a good aesthtic, fairly quiet, quaint, like an apothecary would be. It catered to to Patient... now it feels like we are just in the way! It's just loud overcrowded and even disappointing. Let's not forget a huge hassle. I no longer enjoy visiting as a result of all it sadly.
Dispensary response:
We always aim to deliver a great experience, and we are gutted when we don’t meet expectations. Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately!
December 7, 2021
l........9
September 1, 2022
I love this dispensary. High quality products, excellent deals and the staff is the best. They often have some vendor setup to promote products and provide info. They also give out promotional items, I have gotten some really cool stuff. If you haven't been, checkout nature's medicine asap.
Dispensary response:
We really are grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients and we just love reading reviews like this. Thanks for the commendation and 5-star rating-- we look forward to see you again soon!
September 1, 2022
D........l
April 13, 2022
Verified Shopper
When walking up to dispensary there is a line not separated from medical and rec so if you have a medical card you actually have to physically push away through to get to the camera where there is no button to call to anybody to check your ID see if you got medical because you're not supposed to wait in line then once you get in when they look at the camera you approach the desk with a look at your IDs check you in and then into another door where there are two lines one for medical one for rack medical is straight ahead there is no separating the lines for medical there are three registers I have had to wait why only two of the registers for medical were being used because there isn't hardly no space for the third register there is no separated lines so you don't know what register you're going to go to until somebody moves one of the smallest dispensaries one of the most expensive dispensaries the Bud's okay but like I said it is the priceiest place in town and smallest pay $340 for an ounce there at northeastern less than that and the Sunny side I only go there when I have good strains 27% and higher in THC or it's not worth $50 to peace out
Dispensary response:
We always aim to deliver a great experience, and we are gutted when we don’t meet expectations. Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately!
April 13, 2022
Q........2
March 4, 2022
Verified Shopper
Every time I go to Natures Medicine each time is a better experience than the last. Everyone at this dispensary is very knowledgeable about the medication they work. They take the time to figure out which medicine works the best . I have gone to a lot of dispensary and Natures is second to None! Clean, friendly, professional are just a few attributes that this dispensary offers. You have to see it for yourself they have medical and recreational. They are very organized and teamwork is a must . This is my go to Dispensary I have taken the time to get to know all the names of the people that stand out there. And hope they make a great impression on you as they did to me. Just a special thanks to Matt, Dave, Rachel, Cedric, Scott, Andrea, Bri, Morgan, Carol, Herc, Braxton, Jayda, Jackie, Woody, Chelsea, Ariana, Mike, Josh, Aria and Shartee . And anyone else I might have forgotten I apologize. .
Dispensary response:
Thanks for saying we're your go-to! We are thrilled that you loved your experience; our staff will be happy to read what you wrote. We put customer experience and satisfaction as our priority, and your review reaffirms the hard work we put in every day. So, thanks for your kind words and we look forward to seeing you again.
March 4, 2022
f........j
March 23, 2022
I LOVE not only the product and their SUPER LOW prices but the amazing staff behind it all!! Coming to natures medicine as a patient I always feel so welcomed with all smiles! The Budtenders are knowledgeable and are always happy to answer and explain any and every question you may have ! I just love it there !! My cannabis family 💜🥰
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for the perfect rating, your loyalty, friendship and business! We promise to always strive to exceed your expectations as far as our quality and price. Thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review- we appreciate you!
March 23, 2022
M........s
March 30, 2022
This place has unbeatable prices within Mass. I’m always able to pick up a quarter for under $60 which is unheard of in Mass. check out the daily deals too as sometimes you can grab 1.5 grams of carts for just over $60. All in all great place.
Dispensary response:
We love to receive feedback like this and are so glad you choose our dispensary. We promise to always keep the selection high and the prices low!
March 30, 2022
Y........e
March 18, 2019
It's funny how all of the bad reviews this place gets are from folks who go and post great things about the competitor down the street on the same exact day. Every. Single. Time. Anyway, just to clear up the confusion, you get a pre-roll for writing a review. It doesn't have to be 5 stars. Any rating counts. I got a pre-roll for this review, but I'm giving them 5 stars because of the great service and the fresh flower. This place is solid. It's too bad the places that serve prepacked crunchy nuggs are jealous.
Dispensary response:
Thanks, YouShouldPlayNice - for such a nicely composed (and accurate) review. While we are always SO happy to receive perfect ratings, it's the lower to mediocre ratings that help us grow where we may need to; but we truly do appreciate the 5-star rating! Thank-you again so much-- see you soon !!
March 20, 2019
O........4
August 9, 2019
Verified Shopper
It was my first time coming here. Even though it was a long drive form where I live. It was super easy to get there. They have one of the biggest selections of flower at a great price. Like mentioned earlier it was my first time here. So they give you 20% off your first visit, they were running a better deal at the time. So they gave me the better deal and told me I could use the 20% off my next visit (Without hesitation). I found the experience and product to be excellent. They definitely will have me as a repeat customer.
Dispensary response:
Thank you @Ole2454 for taking the drive out to come visit. Very excited to hear you enjoyed your visit and was able to provide such a great experience, looking forward to seeing you again!
August 19, 2019
B........8
June 1, 2022
i come here very often, they always have amazing deals and the staff always remember my face. they treat you like their friends and not clientele and thats the biggest part ...
Dispensary response:
Thank you for your loyalty, your friendship and your business! We always look forward to your visits and it is our pleasure to serve our patients. Thanks for choosing our dispensary- we look forward to seeing you again soon!
June 1, 2022
l........a
May 14, 2023
Chill atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and fantastic med patients discount… just wish they had more bulk flower.
s........1
August 16, 2021
They carry one of the best recreational selection, if you're from pvd, it's well worth the trek! Amazing atmosphere from the door clerk to the bud tenders. Jared was knowledgeable with product and details about certain strain. Pro tip: Order through leafly or scan their QR code to get their live menu! They're currently working on an express line for online order, order ahead if you want to skip the long weekend lines. Nugs & hug
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for your amazing review! We look forward to your next visit!
August 18, 2021
k........1
April 13, 2022
They are definitely my favorite spot to shop. Great quality products, awesome staff and no long lines!! I love these guys!!
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for the perfect rating, your loyalty, friendship and business! We promise to always strive to exceed your expectations as far as our quality and price. Thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review- we appreciate you!
April 13, 2022
K........3
May 9, 2021
I was doing an online order but had a question on what strain would be good for sleeping. I messaged them during the online ordering process and Victoria was quick to help and knowledgeable. she gave me a few options to pick from and narrowed it down to the one based off my needs. thank you Victoria!
K........a
March 2, 2021
Stopped by yesterday for two ounces made up of GG #4, Chaos Kush #3, and Gelato #33. I'm very happy and very impressed with the flower! The service was a great experience and they made sure I got my new patient discount. That was cool because I've been here tons of times in the past but now under new management and not having been in two years was able to get 20% off my total. The location is nice inside and used to actually be a Ukrainian Club/Bar. The counter inside is original from the bar and adds a nice touch.
Dispensary response:
Dear Kenny_Gracia, thanks for leaving us such a wonderful review. We are thrilled that you loved your experience; our staff will definitely be happy to read what you wrote. We put customer experience and satisfaction as our priority, and your review reaffirms the hard work we put in every day. So thanks for your kind words and we look forward to seeing you again.
March 2, 2021
R........3
January 7, 2022
Been going here for a while now but last few times have been disappointed with the pre rolls. I bought 2 of the 5 pack of Southie Adams blunts and when opened both packs were so loose and dry half the weed fell out of the container, never had that issue before. I went yesterday and grabbed a 5 pack of pre rolls and they are rolled so loose, canoed so much it wasted half the joint… Very disappointed in the quality of pre rolls as of lately
Dispensary response:
Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately.
January 10, 2022
5........N
February 21, 2021
glad to see another store front .Hopefully the others will step they game up. came here to the vape carts.was very happy as they offer a multiple brands all for same price .
Dispensary response:
We promise to always strive to exceed your expectations as far as our quality and price. Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us such a great review- we appreciate you!
February 22, 2021
A........8
November 27, 2020
Natures medicine was my first experience at a medicinal marijuana facility. And my what a absolutely wonderful experience. The staff was super helpful and provided guidance to what strain was appropriate for my conditions. Also the next day i had less than pleasurable experience with a homemade edible. The staff was able to guide me to a strain of flower that counteract the negative affects. Def recommend to friends and family thanks guys!
N........z
March 31, 2022
Been coming here for over a year due to the awesome customer experience and selection/price but today I walked into their "new" system & let me tell you, it was HORRIBLE! I had to wait and watch 5 rec clients be serviced before I was even called up. I then had to provide all original documents because their "new" system wasn't updated and to top it off the budtender sarcastically stated "we're short staffed and trying our best" while rolling his eyes! Needless to say, I'll be going down the street to Sunnyside now
Dispensary response:
We always aim to deliver a great experience, and we are gutted when we don’t meet expectations. We are constantly working on serving our patients using the most efficient and expedited methods. Thank you for taking the time to provide this feedback; we value it and will use it to better serve you in the future.
April 1, 2022
C........e
June 25, 2021
Verified Shopper
You guys are great I’ve been going there for a long time but I’ve been taking advantage of the online ordering before arriving at the dispensary but it doesn’t seem to be a benefit at all There is no difference when I get there it’s frustrating It would be nice if that were changed in some way…a separate window or line maybe That’s my only complaint thank you
m........4
May 8, 2022
This place is the best, The staff is Great ,
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for your kind words. Thanks for sharing your review with us and the community. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve our patients and we look forward to your next visit!
May 9, 2022