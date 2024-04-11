Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
260 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nature’s Care – Rolling Meadows (Medical)
Dedicated to raising the quality of your life. Long before modern pharma, Nature provided care and remedies for human suffering. Nature's care believes that cannabis is one of those remarkable holistic solutions. We exist to bring that knowledge and compassion aid to all that suffer. We are in this life together, connected by mother nature and to each other.
Leafly member since 2016
Followers: 842
975 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL
License 284000050-AUDO
ATMDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Nature’s Care – Rolling Meadows (Medical)
Show all photos