Nature’s Care – Rolling Meadows (Recreational)
Free online ordering!
Pickup until 9pm
458 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Nature’s Care – Rolling Meadows (Recreational)
Nature’s Care Co. dispensaries are conveniently located in Rolling Meadows and the West Loop in Chicago. Visit us and discover a full range of high quality Cannabis products from all over the State of Illinois. Our care specialists offer one-on-one personalized service that sets the standard for easy, safe, secure and private cannabis sales, everyday.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 3
975 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL
License DISP000024
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
Photos of Nature’s Care – Rolling Meadows (Recreational)
Show all photos